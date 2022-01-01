10 actors fans want to see in the Arrowverse

Almost 10 years after the premiere of Arrow , the Arrowverse has become one of the most complete universes inspired by comics. Seven different series, several crossovers and too many Easter eggs to count, this franchise has reached fans around the world and its producers promise that it is far from over.

Since DC comics have a ton of characters and storylines to choose from, fans can’t help but theorize about the future of the Arrowverse. This includes discussing the best actors and actresses to play everyone’s favorite characters. Some of these celebrities are perfect for the role, and fans agree.

10 Regé-Jean Page as Bruce Wane / Batman or as John Stewart / Green Lantern

Regé-Jean Page is an English actor with about 10 years behind him. This 33-year-old man is known for his work on the miniseries Roots, the ABC legal drama For The People and like Simon Basset in Bridgerton from Netflix.

The Arrowverse’s casting department should consider Page for future characters. His lean but muscular build is perfect for a superhero, like John Stewart, one of the Green Lanterns. Plus, he’s the perfect age to be Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman Batman. It would be an excellent apology from DC after rejecting him as the Man of Steel’s grandfather in the movies.

9 Alexandra Daddario as Zatanna Zatara

Alexandra Daddario is an American actress best known for her role as Rachel in The lotus white, as well as her irruption as Annabeth Chase in the saga of Percy jackson. Daddario’s popularity has grown over the years, making it an internet favorite. It’s no wonder she is passed off as a fan-cast on the forums.

Although Daddario may be playing in the major leagues in his career, most Arrowverse fans agree that he would make an excellent Zatanna Zatara. The powerful magician has yet to be announced in any DCEU or Arrowverse projects, but her name has been constantly around new DC projects.

8 Chris Meloni as Jason Blood / Etrigan the Demon

Christopher Meloni is especially known for his role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and its spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. He is a healthy Twitter user and a very friendly human being in general.

Meloni is the perfect actor to play Jason Blood and Etrigan The Demon, the entity linked to Blood himself. He is capable of portraying tormented and self-righteous heroes. Plus, he’s no stranger to action scenes, after two decades playing Elliot Stabler in Law.

7 Charles Melton as Zan the Wonderful Twin

Charles Melton is a 30-year-old actor who acted in The sun is also a star and in Champions Heart. In addition, it appeared in Riverdale as Reggie Mantle, a character inspired by Archie’s former high school bully.

Although he has no prior experience in the role of a superhero, Charles Melton could play Zan. Zan is the first half of the Wonder Twins, an Exorian with the ability to shapeshift. There is still no news about the incorporation of these two characters to this universe. Although Gleek, his famous mascot, had a cameo in the Arrowverse crossover Crisis On Infinite Earths.

6 Lana Condor as Jayna The Wonder Twin

Although she is known primarily as Jubilee in the X-Men Apocalypse, Lana Condor has also played Saya Kuroki in the series Deadly class already Koyomi in Alita: Battle Angel. This means that this 24-year-old actress already knows her way through movies and television series adapted from comics. She would make an excellent addition to the Arrowverse cast as Jayna, the second Wonder Twin.

5 Anna Baryshnikov as Harley Quinn

Anna Baryshnikov began her acting career in Manchester By The Sea. After this, she became a regular on the CBS sitcom. Superior Donuts. However, his true breakthrough came with Dickinson , where she played Lavinia, Emily Dickinson’s sister. In this role, Baryshnikov shows the extent of her acting skills as an eccentric and misplaced woman.

These traits make Anna Baryshnikov a perfect Harley Quinn for the Arrowverse. Mary Hamilton has officially taken on the role of Poison Ivy. So the Arrowverse writers could take inspiration from the iconic relationship between Harl and Ivy in the comics and cartoon series, and bring the two villains together in action.

4 Billy Crudup as the Joker

William Gaither Crudup, also known as Billy Crudup, is a longtime actor. Isespecially known for his work on Watchmen as Dr. Manhattan, and for his portrayal of Cory Ellison in The Morning Show, where he plays a CEO on the brink of psychosis who loves to create chaos around him.

Billy Crudup as The Joker in the Arrowverse is a pretty long shot. First of all, because he’s already part of the DCEU like Henry Allen. Second, because there are already two figures similar to the Joker in the series Batwoman: Alice and Marquis Jet. It’s a shame: Crudup has great acting skills like crazy, and has a very unique voice.

3 Logan Browning as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Logan Browning began his career in 2004 in Summerland. She is best known for her roles as Jelena Howard in Hit The Floor and Samantha White in Dear white people. The characters are very different: Jelena is a bad girl and Samantha is an activist without mincing words. But they are also women of strong and fierce character. Just like Selina Kyle.

The 32-year-old actress has been playing Selina Kyle for a couple of years, but Catwoman has been left out of the Arrowverse shows for the past 10 years. Now that Zoe Kravitz is playing the role for The batman For Matt Reeves, Browning would be a nice extension of the character.

2 Sadie Sink as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl

From Max Mayfield on Stranger things to Ziggy Berman in the trilogy of Fear street Sadie Sink has long spent her career on television shows. She has been especially acclaimed for her performance in All Too Well by Taylor Swift : The short film. Although Sink has had a short career so far, all of his roles have been very different from each other, which has revealed his talents.

If she were to leave Netflix and join the CW cast, she could play Barbara Gordon, the vigilante who works under the moniker Batgirl. Not only is Sink the right age to play Gordon as Batwoman’s sidekick, but she’s also talented enough to give the character new depth.

1 Brett Dalton as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Although Brett Dalton has been acting since 2007, he is best known in the comic book world for his work as Grant Ward. In Agents Of SHIELDWard isn’t a hero, but this role gives Dalton the right platform to show his ability to be tough and brooding.

This stereotype fits Batman, which is why Brett Dalton is a fan favorite to play the Dark Knight in the Arrowverse. So far, fans have been able to see Kevin Conroy as Kingdom come Batman, an older Bruce Wayne. However, a young Bruce Wayne is yet to appear. There is no doubt that Superman and lois is the perfect series to introduce this character to the Arrowverse.