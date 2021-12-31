Zelda, Mario Party and more; various Switch games are up to 45% off

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Nintendo Switch had a ton of big releases in 2021. It is very likely that you missed one of them, but that you intend to add it to your collection. If so, you will be happy to know that several of them are discounted in Amazon Mexico.

What happens is that, in the last hours, Amazon Mexico has been offering discounts on several launches for Switch. Promotions include the opportunity to get games like New Pokémon Snap, WarioWare: Get it Together! Y The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword they can be found up to 45% off.

You can see the discounts that caught our attention below:

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon Mexico affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this publication. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no sponsored content by the brands.

It is worth mentioning that it is unknown for how long these promotions will be available.

And you, do you plan to take advantage of any of these discounts? What is the Switch game you are hoping to buy? Tell us in the comments.

