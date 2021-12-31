Xiaomi publishes the official update schedule for MIUI 13
We all want to try MIUI 13, but at the moment it is quite complicated if you do not have a smartphone compatible with that version. Luckily, Xiaomi has published when the deployment of the latest version of the operating system for other mobiles will begin.
The MIUI 13 update schedule
Now that you know which devices are going to receive MIUI 13, below you will know the dates on which the deployment is expected to begin. In this list the stable version of the version is concentrated and the betas of the customization layer are not contemplated.
The devices that will start receiving the stable version in mid-January:
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Pad 5
Notably, the public beta for the following devices will begin rolling out in January, but until these progress, a fixed date has not been set for the stable version on these devices:
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi Civi
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 10S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K30S Extreme Edition
- Redmi K30 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi 10
- Xiaomi 10 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10X
- Xiaomi CC9 Pro
Notably the Xiaomi 12 family will already enjoy the stable version as soon as it lands on the market from tomorrow, which is when your sale begins, however, there will also be a beta to continue fixing bugs and improving optimization.
Recall that this calendar was leaked a few days ago, although it will be updated every so often to increasingly fine-tune the deployment deadlines of MIUI 13.
More information | My Community