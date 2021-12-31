Xiaomi publishes the official update schedule for MIUI 13

We all want to try MIUI 13, but at the moment it is quite complicated if you do not have a smartphone compatible with that version. Luckily, Xiaomi has published when the deployment of the latest version of the operating system for other mobiles will begin.

The MIUI 13 update schedule

Now that you know which devices are going to receive MIUI 13, below you will know the dates on which the deployment is expected to begin. In this list the stable version of the version is concentrated and the betas of the customization layer are not contemplated.

The devices that will start receiving the stable version in mid-January:

Notably, the public beta for the following devices will begin rolling out in January, but until these progress, a fixed date has not been set for the stable version on these devices:

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi MIX 4

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 10S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S Extreme Edition

Redmi K30 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Notably the Xiaomi 12 family will already enjoy the stable version as soon as it lands on the market from tomorrow, which is when your sale begins, however, there will also be a beta to continue fixing bugs and improving optimization.

Recall that this calendar was leaked a few days ago, although it will be updated every so often to increasingly fine-tune the deployment deadlines of MIUI 13.

