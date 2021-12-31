With the focus on its workers to promote well-being and happiness

Mahou San Miguel has been placing people at the center of its strategy for years, aware of the importance of each one of them in the economic and social progress that it intends to promote. Taking care of people and creating lasting bonds is among the fundamental pillars of the brewing company. This has been demonstrated on a day-to-day basis with its customers and its commitment to the hospitality industry, which it has supported during the pandemic with more than 200 million euros destined to contribute to its reactivation, which has made it consciously renounce to obtain greater profit.

For the welfare of employees

But in addition to taking care of its customers, Mahou San Miguel is aware that its workers are a fundamental pillar of the company and internally it has carried out different actions in order to support them from a double perspective: the physical and emotional level. The company was one of the pioneers in launching a physical activity program that it has been reinforcing through different initiatives.

In the first place, it has located Health Spaces in the work centers, where its professionals can exercise, completely free of charge and with the advice of specialized sports instructors. In addition, it has implemented annual health surveillance programs above the average and has developed joint strategies together with organizations such as the Higher Sports Council. This strategy, which has been reinforced during the pandemic, was quickly adapted by Mahou San Miguel to the situation that was being experienced, taking advantage of the facilities provided by technology and transversal work. On-site physical exercise programs were temporarily transferred to the online environment and communication to the entire workforce was reinforced with information on healthy eating.

In addition, the company designed leisure and activity programs to be carried out with the family from anywhere. These initial months of the pandemic were especially difficult from a psychological point of view. For this reason, from Mahou San Miguel they sought to enhance the emotional well-being of their professionals. In this sense, support programs for people who need it have been strengthened and the perception that people have about their own physical and mental state and their opinion on relevant issues in this area are measured through constant surveys. All these actions are centralized from the Happiness Area, a specialized team that is responsible for focusing on the main points that concern professionals from a psychological point of view and offer them alternatives to solve them.

For family conciliation

The interest in capturing the real opinion of people has allowed us to quickly identify opportunities, as in the case of teleworking and its relationship with work-life balance. Studies carried out by the brewery among its employees have shown that working from home can make working hours lengthen, negatively affecting workers and their environment. For this reason, Mahou San Miguel has relaunched its program for the rational use of digital devices, especially outside working hours, and has asked the directors of the organization to encourage rational days among their teams. The message is clear: you work the same hours at home as you do at the office. And it is that this company is among the 70 companies, internationally, that receive the highest grade in conciliation as a Family Responsible Company by the More Family Foundation.

For the training

Mahou San Miguel is also developing a powerful Training Plan that responds to the concerns of each worker, in this way they can choose the training initiatives that interest them the most as part of their personal and professional growth plan. The plans are designed so that each professional has access to the content from remote mobile applications, a way to promote self-learning through multi-channel channels. Mahou San Miguel implements webinars in which internal experts in different fields explain guidelines and possibilities for professional growth through new trends in the digital environment. In addition, social and digital work tools have been integrated to increase synergies between different team members and promote a new model of a more leading, transversal, close, digital and authentic company that reflects its commitment to society.