Will we have the Matrix 5? Keanu Reeves has the right answer

A few days ago it hit theaters The Matrix Resurrections, fourth film in the saga created by the Wachowski sisters. The film, directed solely by Lana, came shortly after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he is still fighting at the box office, currently he exceeded the band of the $ 70 million on the international box office.

This new installment is set several years after the events of Revolutions, raising the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). In addition, the story states that the chosen one is in the Matrix being held by something that does not allow him to return to reality, which ensures that there is a new problem that affects the fragile peace that was achieved between humans and machines at the end of the third film.

Now that the film is in theaters, rumors are surfacing that the directors were planning two more films for the saga. This means that one would be on the way.

In a recent Empire Magazine interview, Keanu talked about what it’s like to be a part of the Matrix universe and how it influenced his career. During the talk one of the questions for the actor was about the possibility of The Matrix 5.

It didn’t take Keanu long to reply about the possible fifth installment: “I do not think so. If I had to vote I’d say Lana wouldn’t make another Matrix“In any case, the actor added that in the event that there was a new movie, he would surely be part of it.

While the story reached a new installment, the chances of it expanding once again are practically unattainable, because it seems that the Wachowski sisters have already completely finished their passage through the world of The Matrix.