Will we have the Matrix 5? Keanu Reeves has the right answer

A few days ago it hit theaters The Matrix Resurrections, fourth film in the saga created by the Wachowski sisters. The film, directed solely by Lana, came shortly after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he is still fighting at the box office, currently he exceeded the band of the $ 70 million on the international box office.

This new installment is set several years after the events of Revolutions, raising the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). In addition, the story states that the chosen one is in the Matrix being held by something that does not allow him to return to reality, which ensures that there is a new problem that affects the fragile peace that was achieved between humans and machines at the end of the third film.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker