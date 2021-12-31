Why Jim Carrey is the Tom Hanks of the Golden Globes

Jim Carrey was one of the biggest comedy stars of the 1990s. And along with a few other actors, he turned out to be one of the most profitable stars in Hollywood. However the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective The actor has a surprising connection to other massive A-list movie stars: Tom Hanks. Here’s why Carrey is essentially the Hanks of the Golden Globe Awards.

Jim Carrey has never been nominated for an Oscar

Carrey rose to fame within a single year. After years as the featured star of the Fox sketch comedy series In vivid colors, Carrey landed his first blockbuster movie in 1994. In fact, he topped three box office hits and was on track to win a $ 20 million paycheck for the 1996 movie. The cable boy. Soon after, the comedy star began to stretch her acting muscles, increasingly turning her attention to more dramatic roles.

In 1998 and 1999, Carrey starred in The Truman Show Y Man on the moon. Both films intelligently applied his comedic pacing and illustrated just how much range he could bring to the screen. Later, movies like Eternal radiance of flawless MinD, The number 23, Y I love you phillip morris saw him drift away from his usual comic persona. But the Academy Awards consistently and famously refused to nominate Carrey.

Like Tom Hanks, the actor won back-to-back awards

Carrey may never have had a chance at an Oscar. But the actor has fared considerably better at the Golden Globes. In fact, many of his most acclaimed performances, whether comic or not, have received nominations over the years. These include The mask, Liar Liar, How the Grinch stole Christmas, Eternal radiance of a flawless mindand televisions It’s a prank. However, what makes Carrey similar to Hanks is his two Golden Globe awards.

Like Hanks, he won back-to-back Oscars for Philadelphia Y Forrest Gump, Carrey triumphed at the Golden Globes. In 1999, he won the award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama for his work in The Truman Show. And then in 2000, Carrey took home the trophy for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Man on the moon. Even if the actor hasn’t received the respect he deserves at the Oscars, at least the Golden Globes recognized his work.

Could Jim Carrey become an Oscar nominee?

The days of Carrey seemingly chasing an Academy Award seem to be over. After all, the actor seems to be more concerned with doing the things he enjoys, whether it’s poking fun at him as the over-the-top villain of Sonic the Hedgehog and playing Joe Biden in Saturday night live – instead of working to get superficial praise.

However, fate has a way of giving people what they want when they least expect it. So could Carrey still have a chance to become an Oscar-nominated actor? Sure, if the right script came up, it could sneak up on the awards buzz. But there is so much luck and politics involved that Carrey could find an uphill battle either way.

