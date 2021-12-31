Who will be the substitute for Erik Lira in the half court?

In a surprising way, Pumas will run out Erik Lira for the next tournament. The midfielder leaves for Cruz Azul and in his absence they will have to find an element that replaces his place in the schemes of Andrés Lillini.

Undoubtedly, Lira he made up the core of the college lineups. At just 21 years old, the feline youth squad established himself as a key player in the Auriazul midfield and became the undisputed starter, not only during the regular tournament, but also in the Liguilla phase.

However, its incorporation with ‘Machine‘It seems imminent and in the face of this loss, four possible names shine that Pedregal’s men could use for next season to replace him on the pitch: the Brazilian Higor Meritão, Leonel López, Cristian Battocchio Y Marco Garcia.

Although he barely lived his first season with the feline squad, Meritão managed to be a constant element under the command of Lillini. He played the first day of the campaign as a starter and stayed that way for 13 more games, even managing to score his first goal with the shirt of Pumas.

‘Leo’ López also enters the list. His renewal with the team was recently announced and precisely this player put together the duo in the midfield with Lira. His experience with the first team also supports him, as he racked up a total of 1,277 minutes last semester and was present in 16 games as a starter.

With a more discreet participation, Battocchio raise your hand. The Italian-Argentine midfielder saw activity in 15 games throughout the 2021 Apertura and in six of them he jumped onto the field from the starting 11.

Opting for another representative from the quarry may also be an option. After you have recovered from your injury, Marco Garcia He returned to activity with the first team and accumulated just over 400 minutes of play, a performance that he will seek to increase in the next season.

With these postulates, university students could have the possibility of supplying the functionality that Lira He represented within the club, who despite being so young always demonstrated high performance.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: MIGUEL HERRERA ON CÓRDOVA: ‘THE CHANGE WAS WELL FOR HIM AND HE IS HAPPY’