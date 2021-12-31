WhatsApp: trick not to write in the wrong chat, see what it is

WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in the world, but many users later type in the wrong chat. This is a trick that can help you so that this does not happen.

It is common for people to make mistakes in the rush and write the messages in the wrong chat.

With this trick you can prevent some of your contacts from reading messages that were not for them. See how to do it.

Enter WhatsApp and select the conversation you want to personalize with a new wallpaper.

Access the contact information.

Choose the option Wallpaper and sound.

Click on a new wallpaper and choose the option of light, dark, solid colors and the imported photos from the gallery.

The tone can also be customized to distinguish the person who is writing to you.

This option is available in both operating systems Android like iOS.

Another interesting WhatsApp trick

WhatsApp Web can help you know when someone connected, but with the help of an extension that has to be downloaded from Chrome Web Store and install it in your preferred browser.

It is important to clarify that the web version will only notify people who are connected while you are using the platform. This is how you can do it: