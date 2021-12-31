WhatsApp: How to know what a deleted message said?

WhatsApp has become one of the most used applications and popular across the globe. In this sense, the instant messaging company can boast countless users within the country, which amount to just over 80 million according to statista.com, a portal specialized in statistics that revealed this during 2020 .

What the application has generated is very interesting, and as this is a giant monster in terms of messages, it can boast of having several tricks that many users still do not know, one of the largest being the way in how to know what a message said even though it has already been eliminated.

Related news

Having said the above, and as a “gift” at the end of the year, we will tell you step by step what you have to do to know what they wrote to you and then deleted. It should be noted that this information is not viable for all cell phones, so if these are not compatible it will be impossible for you to know the message in turn.

How can you discover deleted messages through WhatsApp?

Before anything else, it is essential to mention that the written instructions will be exclusively for Samsung cell phones, so you are will change if your phone is not of this model.

* The first thing you have to do is enter the Settings option, which is normally found on the upper right side of the cell phone.

* Already here, you will be obliged to go to the notifications tab, where you will click.

* The above will give you some options, so you will have to look for the box “Advanced settings”

* Finally, you will need to activate the option that says the following: “Notification history”

By doing this, you can go straight to history of notifications received over the last 24 hours, Therefore, those messages that were sent to you and then deleted can be observed. That said, it is clear to mention that such a situation I could saturate your memory so it is advisable to get rid of some notifications so that your cell phone does not start to slow down.

Follow El Heraldo Deportes on Google News by CLICKING HERE.

AC