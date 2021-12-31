What were the disappointments in Mexican soccer in 2021?

Santiago Solari, Martino and Gignac stand out among this year’s disappointments.

In Mexican soccer there were moments of glory, but there were those who lived the other side of the coin. Given this, ESPN presents the disappointments that occurred during 2021, among which the performance of Santiago Solari, Javier Aguirre, Gerardo Martino Y André-Pierre Gignac.

Santiago Solari

The Argentine strategist, who took the reins of the America after having directed Real Madrid, he became another disappointment within the MX League in this year, by virtue of the fact that he achieved prominence with the team, with good defensive and offensive work, but he stayed in the attempt to get a championship.

Despite having one of the most dominant teams in the regular phase, Santiago Solari could not beat the league and was left without a championship with América. Imago7

In the Clausura 2021, the Eagles finished in the general sub-leadership, while in the Apertura 2021 they finished at the top, but in the leagues they stayed in the attempt after they were eliminated in the first by Pachuca in the quarterfinals, and in the second, Pumas he defeated them in the same instance, for which he stayed in the attempt to be crowned with the Coapa team.

André-Pierre Gignac

The French striker became one of the disappointments of the MX League during this year, by virtue of the fact that it was the one in which he had the least productivity as a scorer and this represented having his two worst tournaments since he arrived in Mexico.

Gignac He had his worst tournament in the Clausura 2021, a tournament where he could only score three goals, which meant his worst tournament since he arrived in this country at the Apertura 2015 as a reinforcement of Tigers During his time with the team, he was the scoring champion at the end of the Clausura 2016 with thirteen annotations and repeated in the Apertura 2018 with 14, but this year he was ineffective and proof of this is that in the Apertura 2021 he also made three in the phase regular.

Javier Aguirre

The expectation in Striped was high in 2021 due to the arrival of the strategist, who is one of the important Mexicans of today and returned to the MX League after 20 years to lead the Monterrey team, but he stayed in the attempt to transcend.

Javier Aguirre failed to comply with the expected minutes in Rayados and was eliminated by Santos and Atlas in the last two groups. Imago7

Javier Aguirre, who in his record is having managed different teams in Europe, among which Atlético de Madrid stands out, this year had one of the best teams in Mexican football, but could not transcend, after he lost in the Clausura 2021 in the quarterfinals against Saints, while in the Apertura 2021 he had to play the playoff against Blue Cross, which he surpassed, but in the next phase he fell against Atlas and could not reach the semifinals.

Gerardo Martino

The helmsman of the Mexican team was also placed in that relationship, after he has battled with El Tri in the qualifying rounds towards the Qatar World Cup 2022 and this keeps it in third place in the Concacaf Octagonal classification, tied with Panama. The first two sites are occupied by Canada and the United States.

In addition, this year they lost to the United States in three relevant games, one of them 2-0 in qualifying for the World Championship, another was 3-2 in the Nations League final and It was also 1-0 during the 2021 Gold Cup.

Chivas

The Sacred Flock had a year to forget, by virtue of the fact that in the first semester, under the command of the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich, could not advance directly to the league, had to play the playoffs and fell 4-2 against the Pachuca.

For Apertura 2021, the team’s inertia was maintained, they failed to stand out and this led to Vucetich being dismissed from his position and replaced by Marcelo Michel Leaño, who sought positive results with the team, was enough to get into reclassification, a round in which they were eliminated by Puebla and once again they were out of the league.

Giovani dos santos

Giovani dos santos was left to duty in its passage through the America, could not become a figure in the team, with which he played 42 games, in which he achieved only four annotations.

Dos Santos could not appear in the Clausura 2021 and ended up leaving the Eagles, finally he was left without a team and therefore became another of the disappointments of this year.

Marco Fabian

The Mexican player is another of those who could not transcend this year, after he could not shine with Braves within the MX League, with whom he played his last meeting last April in the victory of the Juárez team 1-0 against Toluca.

Marco Fabian He stayed in the attempt to appear, left the border group after completing the Clausura 2021 and remained inactive for six months, which is why he was added to the list of disappointments of the year.

Florian thauvin

The french came to Tigers as reinforcement after having been world champion with the national team in Russia 2018, but his performance was not as expected with the felines, after there were different circumstances along the way.

Due to constant injuries, Florian Thauvin could not demonstrate the expected performance in Tigres. Imago7

Thauvin missed the first matches of the 2021 Apertura Tournament for being with his country’s team in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, then had his debut with the team before Lion and he was expelled after a few minutes, he looked for continuity but later came injuries that prevented him, he had intermittence in his work and did not achieve what he expected.

Carlos candle

The Mexican striker is also part of the list of disappointments this year, due to the fact that his productivity against the goals of rivals was low, compared to what he achieved in previous campaigns.

Carlos candle He played 15 games as a starter and five more as a substitute this year with Los Angeles FC, and he could only score five times and the same number of assists, when in previous seasons he had reached up to 34 touchdowns.

Jose Juan Macías

The Mexican forward fulfilled his dream of emigrating to European football after playing the 2021 Clausura Tournament with the Chivas, who could not help to reach the league and were eliminated in the repechage.

After completing his participation, Macías enlisted with the Getafe, but he has had no luck since he joined the team, after under the command of Miguel González “Michel”, played 200 minutes out of 720 possible and with Quique Sanchez He was less, has not been able to score goals and has suffered injuries that have prevented him from having continuity.