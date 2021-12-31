What is synesthesia? Billie Eilish explains it to you

We can safely say that Billie Eilish is weird, and we do so because she is one of those artists, an icon of a whole generation, who has once again reminded us that weird should more commonly be considered a compliment than an insult. The still incredibly young music star swept her first album, When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? and promises to succeed in the same way with the second, Happier than Ever.

Along the way and as who does not want it, he has normalized, clarified and provoked empathy and understanding on issues as complex as depression, suicidal thoughts, the pressure of fame, love relationships, physical complexes and childhood sexualization. Thus, without disheveled, he has also told us more and better about Tourette’s syndrome, which he suffers, and also about a synesthesia that he had to explain yesterday, with his words, on the Jimmy Fallon program.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We are left with the explanation of Ellish more than with the one of the encyclopedia because the second one can be searched in Google in a moment and, obviously, because of how the author of Bad guy. For some one more syndrome, for others an artistic gift (Nabokov, Van Gogh, Kandinsky, Tesla, Stevie Wonder or Kanye West, among others, they also have it), a kind of god doping to visionaries that is summarized in perceiving two senses at the same time. For Eilish, however, it is something without more that makes her have shapes, colors and smells associated with things. Something that inevitably causes him to be clearer than normal (but also less adaptable) the color or the shape that the video clip of each song must have or the aesthetic that accompanies some things or others.

But you don’t have to make much more sense than that either. Let’s hope that Fallon has not gone to bed thinking why it is a “vertical brown rectangle”, because it would not make more sense than to respond to the connection made by the imagination of a multidisciplinary artist who does not stop wasting talent beyond her depression, her complexes or your synesthesia. A test was his performance of the single that gives title to his album, Happier Than Ever.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io