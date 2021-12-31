What I see? Five of the best fictions of 2021 to ring in the new year

Only Murders in the Building. To close the year well and open the new one better, few series released in 2021 provide more gratification than this police comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. With a full season already available and a second in full shooting, viewers who have not yet seen the story of the three neighbors of a charming Manhattan building who are obsessed with solving the murder of another of the tenants of the place, can put play calmly: what you will find as soon as the story begins are three characters very well written and best interpreted by Martin, Short and Gomez, who achieve a remarkable teamwork considering that the veteran comedians had to adapt their comings and goings in duet to the third and much younger member. Beyond the fact that the police intrigue is entertaining and the secondary characters also contribute to the story – Tina Fey stands out as a successful and ruthless podcaster– The enormous fortune of being able to see Steve Martin, also the creator of the series, displaying his talent for physical comedy, is one of the best gifts he left this year. A season. Available on Star +

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown. With this fiction there are two options: watch its seven episodes starring Kate Winslet thinking that it is an almost perfect miniseries or imagine that you are watching the first season of a series that never will be. No matter which path you choose, the viewer who has not yet seen the HBO program -or who decides to reoffend- will find a fascinating story of a small town and a big hell in which there are no innocents or guilty but a long line of damaged characters seeking solace. At the center of the plot is Mare de Winslet, a detective from the town where she grew up who considers her his heroine since adolescence for an adolescent feat as remembered as it is insignificant. Brilliant performances by Winslet, Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson, and Evan Peters illuminate the somber tone of the entire compelling story. A season. Available on HBO Max.

WandaVision combines classic sitcom with the Marvel Cinematic Universe

WandaVision. In principle, this series, the first Marvel series to debut on the Disney + platform, had the necessary appeal from its title to attract fans of comics and their adaptations to the screen. But the truth is that the miniseries starring Elizabeth olsen Y Paul bettany he had more than one ace up his sleeves. Put to tell the love story of Wanda and Vision that had not achieved its happy ending in the films dedicated to the Avengers, the creators of the miniseries decided to do so by placing the characters within the framework of the evolution of North American television fiction. From the beginning of the more traditional family sitcoms of the 1950s to the dramedies of today, all formats served to tell the tale of Wanda and her family, which also opened the door for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to synchronize with the small screen. A season. Available on Disney +

Art in times of pandemic Netflix press

Bo Burnham: Inside. In the monotony that can sometimes invade streaming platforms, the appearance of a truly original proposal deserves to be highlighted and recommended for repetition. Especially when its content is still current and significant months after its release. In the case of this special categorized as “comedy” by Netflix – in the absence of a nomenclature that can do justice to its multiple nuances – it is about discovering or rediscovering a unique artist capable of translating the spirit of the time in a handful of songs and unforgettable images. Burnham, who began his career as a stand-up comedian, directed the remarkable film 8th Grade (available on Netflix), participated as an actor in the Oscar-winning Beautiful revenge and a few months after that work, in the midst of the pandemic, he presented this one-man musical, tragicomic and intelligent. A work that should be required viewing when trying to explain the emotional and psychological consequences that the pandemic is leaving. Available on Netflix

Hanna Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks

Hacks. From its first chapters, this comedy is seen as an intelligent and funny bridge between two generations of women. On the one hand, there’s Deborah Vance, played by the unrivaled Jean Smart, an old-school stand-up comedian used to kicking every second on stage. And on the other, Ava, the screenwriter played by Hannah Einbinder, who defends all possible causes, as long as they suit her. Forced to work together, they will discover the value of tradition and renewal, first reluctantly and then with the enthusiasm of having found a way forward in an organized world to see them fail. The screenwriter and director Lucia Aniello (winner of the Emmy in the categories of screenwriter and comedy direction), built a series that is as funny as it is emotional, which avoids all sentimentality. And with the second season guaranteed, it is the best plan to end the year, or start it, well prepared to enjoy it. A season. Available on HBO Max