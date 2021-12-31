What gifts are tax deductible? The SAT explains it

According to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) when giving presents, some of these can be deducted and here we tell you what they are and what requirements they must meet.

The treasury mentions that these tax deductible present are those granted to clients or workers, as long as they are related to the sale of a product or the provision of a service, which means that they can be considered as essential expenses.

As stated in article 27, section I of the Income Tax Law (ISR), these essential expenses are those considered necessary for the taxpayer’s activity, except that “they are non-onerous or remunerative donations, which meet the requirements set forth in this Law and in the general rules established for this purpose by the Tax Administration Service ”, which means that the company can deduct Christmas expenses, as long as they comply with the aforementioned.

What are the ones that can be deduced?

Some expenses that can be deducted are the end of the year dinners, some presents for the employees such as raffles or raffles, gifts for clients and Christmas decorations that are placed in places where clients are received.

However, to be deductible, they must have the following:

Have the purchase invoice or Online Digital Tax Receipt (CFDI) that will show the acquisition of these

Purchase paid by transfer, credit or debit card or check

Have a file and / or documentary support of the list of clients, quotation of gifts and payment receipts

It should be remembered that these presents enter business gifts, if you intend to do this for gifts to friends or family, this operation will not take effect.

