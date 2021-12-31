What are the rules that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck imposed on their relationship to be like a movie – Para Ti Magazine

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave themselves a new opportunity, but as this time they did not want to fail, they established a series of rules that they strictly abide by … And it is working for them.

The couple of actors get along wonderfully well. In their return to love they are very much in love and in the company of each other constantly.

A healthy relationship based on rules.

This has not made the relationship any easier, on the contrary, There are many things that they have taken into account so that the relationship goes well, starting with their children.

And since this time they want everything to work, they have taken measures to make a good coexistence exist imposing some fundamental rules.

Assembled family.

Magazine OKAY! Magazine revealed that the couple is in a great moment of their lives and their relationship, but not everything is happiness, that’s why they keep a list of rules.

One of them is that once a week, they sit down to talk about their feelings and emotions.

“From the beginning, they agreed to be very open with each other, so they actually write in weekly sessions to talk about their feelings. Your friends think it’s a bit of a stretch, but Ben Y Jen they are very grateful to have this second chance. They don’t take anything for granted! “The source told the magazine.

This in order to keep everything in order, and do not shut up anything, so that everything works as it should and there are no problems.

They both agreed from the start be very open and maintain great communication, something that is vital in any relationship, especially where there are children involved.

What’s more, Ben I know He is exercising with Jennifer and has coordinated his diet with that of the famous singer, who is known for her healthy diet and long hours of exercise.

“Ben has been exercising at dawn and has completely cleaned up his diet to match hers. Ben is happy to do it, but it wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for Jen. “the source said.