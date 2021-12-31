West Side story: Neighborhood Boys

WEST SIDE STORY

Direction: Steven Spielberg. Film script: Tony Kushner. Book: Arthur Laurents. Musical: Jerome Robbins. Interpreters: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno. Country: USA. 2021. Duration: 155 minutes.

Chen the old dinosaurs feel their time of splendor dying, they sing. They do it to scare away their decline, to disguise their decline. The list is long; from Wim Wenders to Carlos Saura or Fernando Trueba.

It is suspiciously frequent that some directors take refuge in musical cinema to avoid the deactivation of what their cinema meant in its origin. Spielberg has been racking up more failures than successes for two decades, although his empire’s publicity apparatus disguises the numbers. As bad as it goes, the media make the campaigns free for him. That happens with West side story, soulless adaptation of the film that Robert Wise made 60 years ago with the approval of the choreographer Jerome Robbins, responsible for the theatrical version released four years earlier.

That adaptation, inspired by Romeo and Juliet, marked one of the summits of the North American musical. What Spielberg now sells, with the eternal music of Leonard Bernstein, with the irrepressible absence of Natalie Wood and even though Rita Moreno is present in both, is nothing but a substitute of little meaning and of debatable opportunity. The claim that today’s teenagers can be moved by a plot and a soundtrack that enchanted their grandparents, highlights what since the end of the twentieth century everyone knows, Spielberg has nothing to say. At least the director Spielberg; the producer continues to be able to summon the best professionals in the sector and in this case, they are the ones who keep a proposal standing that at times falters until it dissolves into nothingness.

This version of Spielberg modernizes the gestures, a feminist question obliges, but repeats the same entanglement to anchor itself in the anachrony. That New York of the 50s, the one that the grandparents of today’s kids lived in, was made of papier-mâché. Now it is fossilized ruin. Only the vigor of the musical numbers is saved from the disaster of an old, anodyne and unnecessary approach. In 1961, Spielberg was a teenager. Sixty years later, he is a septuagenarian who copies and recreates other people’s battles.