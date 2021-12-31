“West Side Story” has scenes in Spanish without subtitles and “respect.”

West side story It is Disney’s latest project, a film based on a full-length musical, as well as the original 1961 film. Not just new West side story It featured a star-studded cast, but also caused a sensation on the production team, with legendary director Steven Spielberg serving as director and co-producer on the film. Spielberg opened several times on how to make West side story In recent months, during the film’s press conference, Spielberg revealed why fans shouldn’t expect to see subtitles during the film’s Spanish-language scenes.

Steven Spielberg directed the remake of ‘West Side Story’

2021 version of West side story It has been in production for years, and Spielberg joined the project in 2018. Filming took place in 2019 and was completed in the summer of that year. But the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) ended up delaying their release West side story for more than a year. It finally opened in theaters in mid-December 2021 and received immediate critical acclaim.

Fans and critics alike have praised the remake of West side story because of the way the film expands on themes that appeared in the original stage production and in the 1961 film. Not only does it include dramatic musical numbers, but it also includes a tragic love story. It has been nominated for a number of awards and honors, including, according to IMDb, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture – Musical / Comedy and a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Picture. It seems likely that it will be recognized as one of the best movies of 2021.

What did Steven Spielberg say about not including subtitles in ‘West Side Story’?

Spielberg has been open about wanting authenticity to reinvent it West side story. Therefore, in the film, Spanish is spoken on the screen without subtitles, rather than using dashed lines as in the original.

Spielberg admitted in the press conference of the film that he was very intentional with the election, acknowledging, according to from the inside, that “out of respect we have not translated anything from Spanish. That language must exist in equal proportions with the unaided English language. ‘

The famous director said that he hopes that the inclusion of Spanish alongside English will help create curiosity in the minds of viewers. “I also want the audience, the Spanish-speaking audience and the English-speaking audience, to sit together in the theater so that suddenly the English-speaking audience hears laughter coming from the pockets of the theater from the Spanish-speaking audience,” Spielberg said.

The original West Side Story is an iconic 1961 film

Although Spielberg’s version West side story It’s a movie for modern audiences, and many viewers cherish the 1961 film version in mind. This film, starring Natalie Wood, Richard Bymer, and Rita Moreno (who also starred in the new 2021 movie) is a suspense musical that highlights the story of two crossover lovers. It received several awards when it was released, including 10 Academy Awards.

Thanks to the popularity West side story In 1961, the story took on new life on stage and has continued almost continuously ever since. These days, fans of all ages know and love the story of Tony and Maria. There’s no question that Spielberg’s reinvention of the timeless story will help introduce it to new viewers. West side story – and maybe inspire those fans to study a new language, too.

