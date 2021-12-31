“West Side Story” has scenes in Spanish without subtitles and “respect.”

West side story It is Disney’s latest project, a film based on a full-length musical, as well as the original 1961 film. Not just new West side story It featured a star-studded cast, but also caused a sensation on the production team, with legendary director Steven Spielberg serving as director and co-producer on the film. Spielberg opened several times on how to make West side story In recent months, during the film’s press conference, Spielberg revealed why fans shouldn’t expect to see subtitles during the film’s Spanish-language scenes.

Steven Spielberg directed the remake of ‘West Side Story’

2021 version of West side story It has been in production for years, and Spielberg joined the project in 2018. Filming took place in 2019 and was completed in the summer of that year. But the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) ended up delaying their release West side story for more than a year. It finally opened in theaters in mid-December 2021 and received immediate critical acclaim.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker