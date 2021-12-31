We will see if we can get the ‘juice out of the stones’ for revocation consultation: Córdova

Lorenzo Córdova, president of the INE, celebrated the resolution of the Electoral Court that ordered that body to continue with the consultation process for the revocation of mandate, but warned that they will remove ‘juice the stones‘to get more than the one thousand 500 million pesos that they have so far for the fiscal year that they budgeted in more than 3.8 billion.

And if they do not get enough, this exercise will be done, even with fewer boxes, if so determined by the firms that are still counting.

“How good that this matter was prosecuted … If we had to go to an extreme, hopefully it does not happen, of not being able to comply with the parameters of the law, that It is for the record that the INE did everything it could do legally, politically and budgetary to comply with what the law says and if not good, to the impossible no one is obliged “, he commented in the session this Thursday that had as its only point the compliance with the judgment of the Court.

The INE agreed to continue with the mandate revocation process, with an initial bag of thousand 503 million pesos to carry it out, but “other ways” will be explored to obtain more.

“If the resources are not available, the INE will have to make an effort … what they command us is if more can be done (budget adjustments),” he noted.

It may interest you: The Treasury would give money to the INE for consultation only if priorities are not affected: AMLO

However, he clarified, “the ruling tells us that all the efforts that the INE will have to make cannot compromise” the other tasks of the electoral body.

“We are going to do everything we can, yes, all the scenarios will be analyzed, yes, we will see how we can make it cheaper, yes, later the council will decide what to do and what not to do, this is a collegiate body ”, he stated.

“Will we be able to generate enough to have the 2.3 billion missing? I do not know. And if not, let’s go to Hacienda to request itThe room tells us, how good, it is a great sentence from the room “, he noted.

“We will not be able to stop handing over credentials, we will not be able to stop monitoring, we will not be able to stop monitoring, we will not violate any of the labor rights that are in the Constitution, careful, eh, let’s read the sentence completely ”, He added.

“If we also get from there get the most out of the stones, we will see how much we achieve and if the sentence is not clear, we will go to the Ministry of Finance, “he said..



Although they already went to the Treasury, Córdova recalled that at that time the agency only said that it could not give him more resources, but did not motivate or found his trade.

“The Treasury will not be able to answer us what it has already answered on other occasions, it answered us in a letter, let us remember, that the federal government has other priorities, do what you can, So they answered us, eh, that will no longer be able to be done by the Treasury, it will have to found us and motivate why it does not give us resources ”, he stressed.

“And if there are no resources later, it will be done with what you have, eh… The INE did everything it could, and if there are fewer boxes, there will be fewer boxes, that there will be a revocation of the mandate, if the citizens ask for it, this is how it will be done, “he said.

The presiding counselor instructed the secretary of the INE to inform the Court “that we had already done exercises” to adjust the budget, with which they achieved just over 1.5 billion pesos. But what is needed, according to the councilors, is more than 3 thousand 800 million pesos.

It may interest you: We have already made a budget adjustment; we will communicate budget insufficiency to the Treasury for consultation: INE | Find out

“We are going to analyze other ways, of course, and we will do it soon because time runs. The INE is going to commit itself and is going to do what it can do. Hopefully what can be done is what the law says, “he concluded.