“We are far from disappearing into the metaverse”: Elon Musk criticizes the concept of Meta and claims that his Neuralink project will be better

“Sure you can put a television on your nose. I’m not sure that makes you the metaverse,” said the head of SpaceX and Tesla.

Elon Musk does not believe that the Meta metaverse project will revolutionize the world and raised as an alternative his company Neuralink, dedicated to the development of implantable neural interfaces.

“Sure you can put a television on your nose. I’m not sure that makes you the metaverse,” said the mogul in a recent interview given to the website The Babylon Bee.

“It gets awkward to have this [óculos VR] tied to the head all the time, “commented the director of Tesla and SpaceX, adding that he has not seen anyone” holding a damn screen to his face all day and never wanting to leave. “

“I think we are far from disappearing into the metaverse“, he pointed.

Regarding possible alternatives, Musk argued that, “in the long term, a sophisticated Neuralink could put you totally and completely in virtual reality“.

Chips implanted in the brain

The goal of this project is to implant wireless computer chips in the brain to help cure neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia and spinal cord injuries and to fuse humanity with artificial intelligence.

Neuralink has spent the past four years building the first high-channel-count brain-machine interface for therapeutic use in patients. Its first product, the N1 Link, is a 1024 channel device that, once implanted, is completely invisible and transmits data over a wireless connection.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!