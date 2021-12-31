VIDEO: The Arias brothers return to the scene and dance on TikTok for Christmas

The basketball players stole the Christmas Eve show, for their followers in networks, who did not hesitate to dedicate comments to their Christmas dance

They did it again. Two of the three Arias brothers, players of the Major League Basketball (LMB), they starred in a video on social networks dancing. Players are always asked to dance together, and this time they broke it again at Christmas.

Brothers Andrés and Alejandro, Both elements of the Santa Tecla BC quintet got together for December 24 and decided to create a TikTok. Andrés, the youngest, shared the short on his personal account, and his brother took it up for his network on Instagram. It was a Christmas Eve awaited by his followers.

On this occasion, the Arias moved to the rhythm of “Enganchado Rkt Extremo” by Dj Facu Russian. The players learned the movements well and showed them in sync, had fun and had a nice time as tiktokers. “One with little brother 2/3,” wrote “Andy.”

That’s how the Arias danced and had fun: Alejandro (i.) And Andrés, the LMB basketball players. Photo: Image of an illustrative and non-commercial nature / https://www.tiktok.com/@andresariass623/video/7045500266329787653

“A dance for Christmas”, published the entrepreneur Alejandro, in IG. Both videos had an impact and reached a good impact in a couple of hours, especially on TikTok, where they achieved more than 200,000 views, in addition to 21.0K of favorites. In addition to many comments.

In fact, in the video, you can see the players’ mother in the background, watching the dance and possibly even wanting to be a part of it. For this reason, several of the responses that the followers left them said that they had “included the mother-in-law” in the short. “My pretty mommy in the back”, put Andrés in his story. While on IG, the 12-second video reached over 2,000 views.

It was also picked up on TikTok by the couple Andrés and Paola Campos, a female BKB player and national team. Photo: Image of an illustrative and non-commercial nature / https://www.tiktok.com/@andresariass623/video/7045709409170803974

On this occasion, the eldest of the brothers, Carlos, did not participate, but the impact was always the same as that generated by the Arias. The fans ended up happy to see them dancing together. Some had an extra “eyeball”, since Andrés made another TikTok with his girlfriend, also a basketball player and a national team. Paola Campos.

“Merry Christmas we wish you all. We took out the forbidden steps at the end, Paola Campos. #ElSalvador, #ParaTi ”, explained Arias. The wedding couple danced to “Winter Wonderland / Here Comes Santa Claus,” by Snoop Dogg & Anna Kendrick, from Pitch Perfect 2. Plays came in on December 25 at 11.2K, and nearly over 1,600 hearts.