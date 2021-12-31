Vice President of Bolivia says he was cured of covid-19 with naturopathic medicine

ANDhe vice president of Bolivia, the indigenous Aymara David Choquehuanca, assured that he contracted covid-19 on two occasions and that in both moments he resorted only to traditional medicine.

“I have passed the coronavirus the first time and I have overcome it with ancestral medicine. Then it hit me again and I got over it with natural medicine, “he told Fides private radio.

The Foreign Minister of former President Evo Morales caused a stir in his country by giving these statements because his name is not on the list of those vaccinated.

In his defense, Choquehuanca said: “There are two ways to acquire immunity: naturally and artificially (vaccines), and I have acquired natural immunity,” he said.

Choquehuanca explained that he consumed “turmeric, ginger, onion, garlic, honey” in mixtures to drink in the morning, as well as “honey with lemon.”

He also pointed out that he chewed coca leaves, mixed with bicarbonate, an ancient practice in Bolivia, mainly among Aymara and Quechua peasants, who are the majority in the country.

However, after receiving criticism from the opposition, he promised that he would be vaccinated in the next few days. His opponents asked the official to lead by example amid an increase in cases that are causing a fourth wave in Bolivia.

The vice president’s statements are given in a context where the country has registered new records of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Last Wednesday 6,149 infections were reported in one day.

Bolivia has had around 591,770 sick and more than 19,650 dead, in a country of only 11.5 million inhabitants.

Vaccination has been the banner of the policy against covid-19 in that country. However, some indigenous villages have resisted the inoculation and opted for taking natural infusions to protect themselves in the pandemic.

Yesterday, the Bolivian Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, recalled that from January 1 the vaccination card will be required for those over five years of age to enter public and private spaces. For this reason, he urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to comply with the legal determinations.

According to Auza, no cases have yet been registered in the omicron country. However, “the suspicion of the omicron variant is in force from the moment in which this variant has entered Latin America,” he said.

He also rectified that the vaccine is not mandatory in the country, but emphasized: “If I want to exercise my right not to be vaccinated, I must also fulfill my duty to guarantee that I am not a carrier of the coronavirus or a new variant that could affect the right of the community”. N