Vice President of Bolivia has not been vaccinated against covid because he “trusts” in traditional medicine

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS) -The Bolivian government spokesman, Jorge Richter, has confirmed that the vice president, David Choquehuanca, has not been vaccinated against covid-19 because he “has confidence” in traditional medicine, after days of speculation about whether the ‘number two’ of the Luis Arce Administration had received the serum.

Richter has detailed in an interview on Bolivian television that, for the moment, there are no “records” that Choquehuanca has been vaccinated against the disease, according to the newspaper ‘Página Siete’.

Along these lines, he has indicated that if he is vaccinated in the next few days, the government will be aware of it. In addition, he has indicated that, if he is not immunized, “the restrictions will reach him”, since from Saturday it will be necessary to bring the vaccination certificate or a PCR test carried out at most 48 hours before and with a negative result to enter certain public and private facilities.

