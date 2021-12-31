“Verstappen was superior”: a former world champion lashed out at Lewis Hamilton

The Formula 1 title, won by Max Verstappen on the last lap of the 2021 season, still rages on. For weeks now, the different personalities of motor sport have expressed their opinion of the, for some, controversial and controversial final of the championship, which enshrined the Dutchman by over Lewis Hamilton.

On this occasion, the one who spoke on the subject was the former teammate of the British driver at Mercedes, Nico Rosberg. The German, who also snatched a title from him in 2016, spared no praise for Verstappen, calling him the best driver today, though he also said he understood the pain. Lewis Hamilton.

In addition to a championship, the German also took two second places.

“Max’s season was just phenomenal. The level he showed against Lewis in that dominant form with Mercedes is incredible, ”Rosberg began. Then the 36-year-old former driver highlighted an aspect in which he believes the Dutchman surpassed the native of England: “In wheel-to-wheel battles, Lewis was the best, but Max has probably already outplayed him on that as well,” he said.

Finally, the German referred to the level that Verstappen has shown in the key moments of the championship: “He even seems to improve under high pressure. I was three tenths slower when under pressure, he arrives two tenths faster. Throughout the season, he will probably be number one, especially considering that he also had more bad luck, “he concluded..

The 2021 championship will be remembered as one of the best in recent times

They gather signatures for Hamilton to win the championship

For a few days, on the well-known platform www.change.org, which is used to create campaigns and gather signatures with a specific objective, fans of Lewis hamilton they organized a particular move. The aim is for the FIA ​​to decide to snatch the title from Max Verstappen and crown the Englishman, as they believe he was “stolen”.

“Michael Masi did not comply with the rules of the sport, allowing to restart the race when some pilots had not yet managed to unfold,” remarks the description of the campaign, which has gathered 40,000 signatures so far. Finally, the publication closes by explaining that, if the result of the tournament is not modified, “a very wrong message will be sent to young people and to the future.”