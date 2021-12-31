Vaccination chip is already a reality and it will be like a covid passport

Mexico.- When vaccination against Covid-19 began, many people expressed their distrust towards the biological, feeding conspiracy theories that indicated that through this injection a “chip” was going to be placed under our skin to keep us under surveillance and controlled.

Now that vaccination has advanced around the world and that more and more sites are requesting the certificate that proves that you already have your complete scheme, a Swedish company called DSruptive Subdermals promotes the use of a chip under the skin for you to carry that information.

Is it surveillance or a practical solution to the coronavirus? Each person has their opinion, however, what is certain is that Sweden is a country that is at the forefront in the use of subcutaneous microchips, which are on the way to becoming a health passport.

Chip … the future Covid passport?

Although data on the practice of chip implantation in Sweden has not been made public, it is known that in recent years, the use of these electronic devices under the skin has increased.

Those who use them report that it has made their lives easier, because in that little chip they can load all the information they need, from keys, business cards and now, vaccination certificates.

Amanda Back, a Stockholm woman who already uses this technology developed by the company DSruptive Subdermals, points out:

“I believe that it is part of my integrity, to carry it and keep my personal information for myself. I feel like I have more control being inside my hand. “

Through its Instagram account, the company DSruptive Subdermals announced that putting your Covid-19 vaccination certificate on an implant is quite useful for people looking for comfort.

The company clarified that for now, it does not sell or design implants specifically for Covid certificates; said that these chips can be used for many things, and one of them is that the user can add the information they want to their device.

He also highlighted that DSruptive Subdermals has no control over the information that users put on devices.

Regarding the concerns of some people about a possible surveillance through the chip, the company specified that its implants do not allow tracking the location of people nor can they transmit information independently, since they only “are activated momentarily, when the user touches them. with your smartphone ”.

These chips cost about 100 euros (approximately 2,300 Mexican pesos) and their duration can be between 30 and 40 years. Would you dare to wear one?

And you, would you wear a chip with your vaccination certificate?