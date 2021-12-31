US sees higher trade deficit with Mexico with Pemex energy plan

Mexico will increase its trade surplus with the United States as it reduces its dependence on American fossil fuels in the coming years, the Treasury Department projected.

“To the extent that net energy exports from the United States to Mexico may decline as a result of Mexico’s policy objective of greater independence from fossil fuels, Mexico’s trade surplus with the United States may increase,” he said. in a report issued in December 2021.

Mexico exported $ 34.358 billion worth of products to the United States in October, a record from any other month.

Likewise, a historical maximum was registered for a month in the level of Mexican imports of merchandise originating in the United States, totaling 24,473 million dollars.

“Mexico’s costly support to increase market dominance by deficit state energy companies depletes public resources for essential expenditures and discourages investment in renewable energy that would reduce user costs and free up fiscal space for more productive investments and social protection. ”, Indicates the government report.

In general, the dependence of the Mexican economy on external demand has expanded Mexico’s current account surplus to historic levels.

Relatively strong external demand from the United States dampened Mexico’s exports, while fiscal austerity in Mexico did not support domestic demand, resulting in a compression of imports.

Mexico’s trade surplus for goods and services was $ 20 billion (1.7% of GDP) in the four quarters through June 2021; In particular, its bilateral surplus of goods and services with the United States during the period reached 116 billion dollars, the second largest after China and 19% more than at the end of 2019.

In addition to the high surplus of goods, a record inflow of remittances ($ 45 billion or 3.8% of GDP in the four quarters to June 2021) has driven the current account surplus, which reached 2.9% of GDP in the same period .

Before 2020, Mexico had not had a current account surplus since 1987.

Once the pandemic conditions are alleviated, economic normalization is likely to result in some recovery in domestic demand, and therefore in imports, generating a certain degree of rebalancing in the current account, according to the Department of the Treasure.

However, he added, the increase in informality in labor markets and the deterioration of the investment climate will probably affect domestic sources of growth, keeping the current account above its long-term average.

roberto.morales@eleconomista.mx