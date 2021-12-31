Uriel Antuna relieves the other team that was going to sign him

Uriel Antuna is a new Cruz Azul player. The 24-year-old attacker arrived at La Noria as one of the bombastic signings of Grita México Clausura 2022.

As a bargaining chip, La Maquina took over Antuna’s services from the next contest that starts on January 6, 2022. The barter with the Chivas, Send to

Roberto Alvarado

, so that the national team can now wear light blue colors.

Besides the “Brujo”, Cruz Azul also took from Guadalajara to Alejandro mayorga, who will play for his third team, called Grande, within the Liga BBVA MX, as he also has a past with the Pumas where he shone with great performances.

The team looking for Uriel Antuna

Antuna’s future was among many rumors early in the transfer market this winter. For a moment it was managed that he could reach America by Sebatián Córdova, who in the end ended up in Tigres.

Then there was talk of a triple change, the “Brujo” to Santos, Córdova to Chivas and América would take over the services of Juan Otero, but as is well known it did not happen. And this is just the team that Antuna hoped to get to.

In a video uploaded by the player’s partner, the footballer can be heard saying that he already had everything arranged with those of The Lagunera Region, team of which he is a youth squad.

The now player of Blue Cross began his career as a professional with Santos, since in 2015 he arrived in the basic forces of the club and in 2017 he rose to the U-20, where the Manchester City he signed it up as one of his future promises.

With the English team he was not so lucky and was sent to the Los Angeles Galaxy, where the Chivas board saw him and bought his letter from the team of Premier league to be able to repatriate the national team.