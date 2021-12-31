Unrecognizable: this is what Megan Fox looked like before plastic surgeries

Megan Fox is the owner of a unique beauty, that attractiveness combined with the great talent she has for acting, have led her to position herself among the most relevant Hollywood celebrities of recent times. Who does not know the brunette with light eyes, who conquered everyone with her multiple appearances in action and drama films.

The protagonist of “Transformers”, came to have international popularity and become a recognized figure thanks to her role in this film. However, before taking the place of the pretty girl in the car and robot movie, she was part of “Holiday In The Sun and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen” alongside Lindsay Lohan.

The look of Megan fox He has always been admired by everyone, his unique and simple style of showing off his attributes is memorable. However, many of those who follow her on social networks have warned that the actress presents some physical changes. Especially, they refer to her face, and to some touch-ups that the brunette would have made.

The first thing that was mentioned was his nose, which looked different in the most recent photos. More refined and with a refined tip. This can be photoshopped, or even a great makeup hack. But the reality is that compared to vintage photos of Fox, the change is very noticeable.

On the other hand, there has also been speculation on social networks about his cheekbones, before he did not present that relief on his face according to Instagram users. Those who see her in current photos, find that the Hollywood beauty shows her eyes with more depth, and cheekbones very different from those she had when she was young. Today’s aesthetic touch-ups compete with digital effects, despite the fact that Megan He has denied that he underwent surgeries, fans allow themselves to be suspicious of his statements.