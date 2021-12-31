Unrecognizable: this is what Megan Fox looked like before plastic surgeries

Megan Fox is the owner of a unique beauty, that attractiveness combined with the great talent she has for acting, have led her to position herself among the most relevant Hollywood celebrities of recent times. Who does not know the brunette with light eyes, who conquered everyone with her multiple appearances in action and drama films.

The protagonist of “Transformers”, came to have international popularity and become a recognized figure thanks to her role in this film. However, before taking the place of the pretty girl in the car and robot movie, she was part of “Holiday In The Sun and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen” alongside Lindsay Lohan.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker