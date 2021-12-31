UNAM seeks to create the School of Traditional Totonaca Medicine for health care

The UNAM and people of Totonac origin created the Totonaca School of Traditional Medicine, with the purpose of transmitting to the new generations their knowledge about health care.

Four years ago a group of grandparents and about 70 traditional doctors They approached PUIC researchers with the proposal to jointly create a space and a study plan that would allow the elderly to transmit their knowledge. In this way the school planThe program’s researcher, Carolina Sánchez García, recalled.

