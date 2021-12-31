Trailer of ‘Don’t Look Up’, the new Adam McKay for Netflix with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep – movie news

The film about a couple of scientists who discover that a comet is going to collide with Earth hits the streaming platform and select theaters on December 24.

Two mediocre astronomers discover that a comet is heading towards Earth and must alert everyone. so it begins Don’t look up, the new from Adam McKay (The big bet) that comes to Netflix already selected cinemas on Dec. 24. The streaming platform has published its first trailer in which you can see the protagonists played by Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in … Hollywood). Also to Meryl Streep (Little women) and the rest of the stellar cast that the film has.

Lawrence brings to life Kate dibiasky, a graduate student in Astronomy. DiCaprio is his teacher Randall Mindy. Together they discover that there is a comet in orbit in the solar system and that it is heading towards Earth. Despite trying to warn of what is to come, nobody cares.

With the help of doctor Oglethorpe, the protagonists begin a media tour that takes them from the president’s office Orlean (Streep) to the program The Daily Rip. The comet will hit in six months, but they will have nothing easy to gain the attention of the public obsessed with social networks.

Don’t look up completes its cast with singer Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Jonah Hill (Maniac), Rob Morgan (Stranger things), Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok), Ron Perlman (Monster hunter) and Tyler Perry (Lost).

The previous McKay movie, The vice of power, got eight Oscar nominations in 2019 and took the one of Best Hair & Makeup. On these lines, do not miss the trailer of Don’t look up, which promises to be one of the movies of the year.