Tom Holland and Zendaya are the cutest boyfriends: their most romantic moments in 2021 prove it | Famous

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the cutest boyfriends: their most romantic moments in 2021 prove it
Undoubtedly, Tom Holland Y Zendaya They are the most beloved young couple in Hollywood, because with their tender moments they have won the affection of their followers. Although it was in July 2021 when their relationship became official, months ago they already gave some evidence of their romance.
We saw ‘Tomdaya’ (as fans call the couple) for the first time in ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’, in which they shared the screen with other celebrities such as Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, and in which they played MJ and Peter Parker.
Now, we present you his best moments throughout the year. Surely you do not remember some, but we remind you:
The beginning of their relationship
After several months of rumors about a relationship between Zendaya and Tom Holland, PageSix published a couple of photos in which you can see the lovebirds kissing inside a car in Los Angeles. As expected, the couple’s fans did not hesitate to send their best wishes.
Every year, the actors post a post on Instagram to congratulate each other on their birthdays; However, one in particular caught the attention of the networks. In September 2021, Holland wished his beloved a great birthday with a heartwarming message: “My MJ, have the happiest birthday. Call me when you wake up, kisses ”.
The young man, 25, accompanied the congratulations with a photograph in which they both appear in a dressing room and the networks assured that they are “the sweetest.”
After the emotional birthday message, Zendaya did not hesitate to return the tender words to her boyfriend. In December the ‘Dune’ actress posted a couple of photos in which Holland appears dressed as the iconic superhero and wrote: “My Spider-Man, some things never change, good things.”
The first red carpet ‘Tomdaya’
After some red carpet Together as friends, the couple shared their first red carpet as a couple in December 2021 and, without a doubt, it touched the audience present, because they not only wore spectacular looks, they also showed how in love they are.
Tom’s reaction to seeing his girlfriend
During the red carpet of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the ‘Cherry’ actor was touched by his reaction to the moment in which the protagonist arrived at the event, because upon hearing screams and noise, he commented “Zendaya arrived” and interrupted his interview.
There is no doubt that the couple is in the spotlight, because with their romantic moments they have touched young and old. The interpreter even commented in an interview for ‘People’ that he could leave acting, because he wants to “start a family.” Are they the same plans as Zendaya?