Today’s Free Fire Codes December 30, 2021; all free rewards

New Free Fire codes? Of course! The game rewards the loyalty of its users with free rewards codes for another day. And we can already offer you those of today, Thursday, December 30, 2021. With them, you can expand your inventory in the popular battle royale adding new cosmetic items. Once you have redeemed them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title free to play is available in available on devices Android and iOS.

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF8MBDXPVCB1

3IBBMSL7AK8G

NHKJU88TREQW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. PC gamers have the opportunity to download it for free by following this simple procedure.

