Tigres wants to bring the bomb force, Samuel Gigot

We are just under a week away from the start of the Scream Mexico Closing 2022, and the teams are finishing strengthening themselves to achieve the new objectives that were raised for the next tournament, the Tigers are one of them.

The group that directs Miguel Herrera he stayed in the semifinals of Mexican soccer last semester, after being eliminated by León. The pressure is high for the “Piojo” because his predecessor, Ricardo Ferretti, went away with five championships for the felines.

Exclusive with Efraín Juárez, MLS champion

This is why, at all costs, Herrera is looking for quality reinforcements that they help him to fulfill the task that they left him, to continue winning titles.

The reinforcements of Tigres for the Grita México Clausura 2022

The first bombshell the Tigers gave was the incorporation of Sebastian Cordova, who left America, after a tournament in which he was not taken into account as he expected. And his arrival with the university students is expected to be in his favor, since his best moments have been lived with Herrera, when he directed it in Las Águilas.

It may interest you: The club that would seek to remove Ricardo La Volpe from retirement



The second hiring they did was that of Bryan angle. With the precedent of being champion of Mexican soccer, the now former Atlas player will wear the colors of the felines, and will seek to gain a position, in a very complete roster.

Who is the bomb reinforcement that Tigres expects?

From Spartak Moscow I could come Samuel Gigot. Born in France, the player expected by university students is a central defender, with an imposing physique thanks to his 1.87 meters and good right foot, in addition to having experience in Champions League and Europa League.

It may interest you: Reinforcement gives the “yes” to sign with Cruz Azul



His arrival could be made official next week, and thus present his third reinforcement for the Scream Mexico Closing 2022, where Tigres hopes to be, once again, the protagonist of Mexican soccer.