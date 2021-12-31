Tiffini Hale, ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ and member of the Party, dies at 46





She was 46 years old.

“It is with the heaviest broken heart that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” reads a post on the Party’s Facebook page. “Earlier this month, she went into cardiac arrest that left her in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dear Tiff took her last breath on Christmas morning. Now he is resting in peace. “

The post, which was signed by his “Mickey Mouse Club” co-stars Deedee Magno, Chasen Hampton, Albert Jeunepierre Fields and Damon Pampolina and “the entire Mickey Mouse Club family,” requested privacy for Hale’s family as they cried.

“Tiffini’s mother, Nancy and her sister Tanya, send their love to everyone, as well as thank you so much for such kind support over the years,” the post reads.

Hale was one of the original cast members of “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” when it debuted in 1989 on The Disney Channel and appeared on the series until 1991. Disney drew on that cast to form the pop band The Party, which included Hale, Fields, Hampton, Magno, and Damon. They hit the charts with singles including “In My Dreams,” “Summer Vacation” and “That’s Why.” The Party dissolved in 1993 before meeting in 2013 without Hale. Hale returned to the “Mickey Mouse Club” in 1994, by which time the show had added Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera as cast members. His former co-star and band member Hampton posted a lengthy tribute to Hale Thursday on his Instagram account, writing “Part of his magic was that he never knew how amazing he really was.” “She was humble, considerate and kind. She was playful and a lot of fun. An incredible singer, character, and dramatic actress, and when music hit her dance skills for me, no female pop star has matched us since! ” he wrote. “She was an absolutely incredible performer and I am so honored to have had her in my life.”

