“Throughout one take …: Emma Watson revealed the biggest problem the team faced when filming Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

U.S-. In addition to the arrival of a new year, the first of January comes to HBO Max the special one Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, the cast’s first reunion since the last film was released in 2011. This one comes as a tribute to his 20 birthday harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which, as revealed Emma Watson, it was a bit difficult to film.

In a new preview of the special, Emma Watson shared what was the number one challenge the cast and crew had to face while filming harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. In a conversation with Daniel Radcliffe Y Rupert grint, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley respectively, the interpreter of Hermione granger He confessed that the child actors had some difficulty concentrating.

“A big problem was that, throughout a shot, our attention wanted to fade and come and go,” he recalled. Watson. And it is that at that time the actors who played Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley were 10, 11 and 12 years old respectively. Chris columbus, the director of the first and second films also gave his opinion about it.

“They would say a line and then smile at the camera or they were just so happy to be in a Harry Potter movie that they couldn’t contain their excitement long enough to focus on an entire scene,” he said. Columbus, who also spent time with the children in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The third installment, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, was in charge of Alfonso Cuaron.

“We were very much like children being children on a set. They probably made their job harder for them by letting us have as much fun as we had. Because it distracted us from the work that, you know, the one that we were supposed to be doing, ”he said. Radcliffe. Except for J .K. Rowling, the Harry Potter writer, everyone who participated in the creation of the films will be present in the special.