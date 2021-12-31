This was the juicy salary that Tom Holland, Tobey Maguirre and Amdrew Garfield received for being Spider-Man – Metro Ecuador

East 2021 the fans of Spider-man they had the joy of seeing together for the first time the three actors who have personified him on the big screen with the premiere of Spider-Man: No way home.

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland They delighted with their appearance leaving more than one with nostalgia.

How much did the protagonists of Spider-Man charge?

Tom holland is the actor gave life to the superhero in the latest installments. The first was in Captain America: Civil War, where he had a brief appearance during the fight between the two sides and became the ‘consen’ of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

For this apparition he was paid a total of 250 thousand dollars (approximately five million pesos), for being a rookie.

Subsequently, he had his first solo film with Spider-Man: Homecoming, for which he received almost five times more than his previous salary, by giving him $ 1.5 million (30 million pesos, approximately).

For Spider-Man: Far From Home, estimated to have won four million dollars (30 million pesos).

As reported by the Daily News Catcher, Tom received the same number of four million dollars for Spider-Man: No Way Home. With only 25 years, is shaping up to be one of the highest paid actors in recent years.

For its part, Andrew recho 500 thousand dollars (10 million pesos) for his first film The amazing Spiderman, while for the failed sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace, they paid him a a million dollars (20 million pesos).

In this way, he has been the actor who was paid the least.

Finally, Tobey Maguire, was the first to be Spider-man at the beginning of the year 2000, with Spider Man, directed by Sam Raimi.

It is presumed that he earned around four million dollars (30 million pesos) for giving life to El Trepamuros.

For Spider man 2, he earned 17.5 million (350 million pesos) plus a percentage of the box office.

And even though Spider man 3 It wasn’t the best of movies, it did let him 15 million (300 million pesos) plus 7 percent of the proceeds.