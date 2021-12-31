This is what Cruz Azul will pay for Charly Rodríguez

Not everything could be so good for Blue Cross. The signing of Charly rodriguez, from Striped, not only will it cost them to send to Luis Romo to the royal team, since the amount that the Machine will pay for the midfielder has been leaked.

The Mexican midfielder will become a reinforcement of Blue Cross, along with hires like

Christian Tabó

, Alejandro Mayorga Y Uriel antuna, in addition to the possible arrival of Christian Pavón. A real blunderbuss is the one that the celestial ones are putting together.

The details of the signing of Charly Rodríguez

According to information from TUDN, the Machine will pay 2 million dollars for the signing of Charly rodriguez. That is, the arrival of Luis Romo to Striped It was not enough to get the services of the midfielder.

Somehow negotiation is still good for Blue Cross, since they had already given up hope of renewing Luis Romo and it would go free to Striped, when your contract ends. Instead, they were able to add a player like Charly, who has a lot of projection.

Luis Romo Y Charly rodriguez were part of the Mexican team who won the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and now they will be starring in one of the exchanges with the most expectations in the Liga BBVA MX.

The reinforcements of Cruz Azul

Blue Cross is doing a complete campus renovation, which began with the departure of Orbelín Pineda. The Mexican midfielder ended his contract with the team and seems to have his future in Europe.

He was joined by names like Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún Y Roberto Alvarado, who was sent to Chivas instead for Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga. Now follow the output of Luis Romo, by whom they will receive Charly rodriguez Y Jonathan Rodriguez. The Uruguayan’s replacement would be Cristian Pavon, who would arrive from Boca Juniors.

