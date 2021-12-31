This is the best infusion to rest and have a deep sleep

There are several recipes that will be key to improving sleep hygiene. Among so many infusions that will be vital to rest optimally, in order to combat the insomnia, we suggest you prepare one that will take effect almost immediately. Therefore, it will be enough to drink a tea to close your eyes and start dreaming, while the body will recover the necessary energy.

Although before talking to you about one of the best infusions, it is necessary that your room meets a series of requirements such as darkness and absolute silence, without lights or annoying noises that attempt to interrupt sleep. Following this line, to achieve a positive impact after taking these infusions, experts suggest eliminating the use of cell phones and televisions before going to sleep. In this way you can clear your mind and rest reliably.

The infusions With chamomile they will be a fundamental component when it comes to sleeping properly because it is an herb that helps reduce stress levels, as well as reduce cholesterol and inflammation, these factors being that put health at risk. Accordingly, prepare recipes with chamomile will be essential to combat insomnia.

In addition, the properties of this flower are related to the digestive system as well as the psychological one. Set up infusions With chamomile it is beneficial for proper digestion due to its antibacterial and sedative properties, thus achieving lighter sleep without breakdowns. Consequently, with the recipe that we will give you below, we can achieve perfect infusions to avoid the insomnia and to be able to rest optimally.

Photo: Pixabay

Traditionally, water has been boiled with chamomile, then strained and finally drunk, however today this practice to fight insomnia has undergone alterations. Specialists recommend taking infusions two or three hours before sleeping for good digestion, while the recipes They can be drunk with anise, mint or horsetail, to vary the flavor of chamomile tea. In addition, those people who are eating a healthy diet and avoid the consumption of added sugar may incorporate honey or stevia as a sweetener.