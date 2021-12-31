this is how the characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will look

The Marvel Cinematic Universe only expands: after the successful premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, The company of Kevin Feige prepares to dazzle with new phases and launches in a big way. One of them will be nothing less than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third tape of James gunn with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and a very prestigious cast that combines to result in an entertaining and engaging film.

The feature film has been in development since 2017, though on the way they ran into a few interruptions: the director was fired for Disney after old tweets were floated, but Marvel called him back, thus generating the long-awaited MCU movie to return just for 2023. In this way, it will arrive at the end of Phase 4 or even at the beginning of Phase 5.

The details of the plot are still unknown, but there is something for sure. And they will be part of the cast Chris pratt impersonating Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe saldana in the skin of Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom klementieff giving life to Mantis and Karen gillen playing Nebula. They will also lend their voices Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as Rocket and Groot respectively.

Do you want to know what the characters will look like? Zoe Saldana knows very well that this is the greatest wish of her fans and, for that reason, she was in charge of sharing images on her verified Instagram profile. The actress wrote: “ All the faces of 2021 ”. In this way, he uploaded all the images of the makeup that he carried for each of his characters. And the particular green face of Gamora was no exception.

Thats not all! Because the talented Will poulter will arrive to play Adam warlock and her change of look did attract the attention of her followers. The character, who plays a very important role in the comics, will sport a much lighter and longer hair color. This is very different from what the actor is used to wearing, so the first images that Poulter published already have fans of the superhero franchise excited.