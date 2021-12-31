This is how Foxconn workers who assembled iPhones for Apple in India lived, according to Reuters

In bedrooms overcrowded and food poisoning it even had worms. An investigation of Reuters details the conditions in which workers lived at an iPhone assembly plant in Foxconn that ended up closing after a protest after it more than 250 factory employees they will get sick from consuming contaminated food.

According to the media, a group of workers made known the problems they faced daily within the plant located in southern India, which had 17,000 employees and where Apple and Foxconn standards were not met.

This was the working conditions in the factory

The outlet details that he spoke with six employees of the Foxconn plant, who pointed out they slept on the floor of the rooms with six and up to 30 people more and the bathrooms did not have running water.

After disclosing the working conditions, Apple and Foxconn mentioned that they had found bedrooms and dining rooms that did not meet the standards and until the regulations established by Apple are complied with, the plant will not reopen.





In addition, after the protests, security inspectors came to visit the shelter where the food poisoning had occurred and found rats in the kitchen, along with poor drainage, so they closed the space.

Changes in regulations for the benefit of workers

Both Apple and Foxconn disclosed that would be making improvements to meet your standards required before the factories reopen, however they did not disclose the specific actions they would take.

Reuters also reveals that the laws governing housing for workers in the area require each person to be assigned an area of ​​at least 11 square meters of living space and must also comply with the hygiene and fire safety regulations indicated by the local authorities.



Photo: Steve Jurvetson

Additionally, four state agencies in the region in Tamil Nadu have indicated that they are conducting investigations into what happened at the Foxconn factory, and the government has even asked the company to ensure living and working conditions of your employees.

It is not the only case nor the only company

It is not the first time that the company has come under scrutiny for this situation. Already in June a similar case had been registered in the factory in Hengyang, China where they were not adequately rewarded for overtime that it was using its workers and in other countries the company has been involved in problems such as exploitation, serious accidents, underage workers, riots, low living standards and even suicides.

In March 2021 There was a rumor that the company was analyzing the possibility of reaching Mexico to install its first plant and manufacture electric cars, however so far it has not been confirmed and only there is a subsidiary in our country of the brand in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua called PCE Technology, dedicated to the development of computer, communication and measurement equipment, among others.