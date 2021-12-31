This € 2.2 million motorhome belonged to Will Smith

Having a house on wheels is something more and more common and it is that, always at different levels, more and more are those who dare to enter the world of the campers. Access vans, caravans, motorhomes… There are options for all types of economic level, but this one that once belonged to Will Smith it is available to very few.

This is a luxury motorhome of 1.6 million euros with a garage for sports cars

It is an Anderson Mobile Estate, the first produced by the manufacturer, responds to the name of ‘The Heat’ and costs a whopping 2.5 million dollars, which at current exchange rates represent 2.2 million euros.

The first thing that catches your attention is that it is a massive motorhome, which is pulled by a tractor unit, has 22 wheels, consists of two floors and has an area of 1,114 square metersas the roof folds out and numerous side sections expand when stationary.

To get an idea of ​​why it is worth so much, in addition to being gigantic, it is enough to know what was spent on certain materials for its construction: about 110,000 euros on granite surfaces, the kitchen alone cost more than 175,000 euros, the bathroom is valued at 21,000 euros, it has a cinema with capacity for 30 people, there are leather sofas everywhere, etc.

To this must be added the fact that it has all the imaginable equipment and more, as they are nothing less than 14 televisions, the electrochromic glass in the shower, many wooden furniture, hidden makeup stations in the countertops, etc.

Nowadays, it is once again owned by its creator, Ron Anderson, who offers it to rental at a price that, as expected, is not affordable: it costs $ 9,000 per night, slightly less than 8,000 euros.