They have not come out and they already compare the Samsung Galaxy S22 with the iPhone 13

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has not gone on sale yet, but someone has already put it side by side with the iPhone 13 Pro.

Samsung is about to launch its new flagship that would come to compete directly with Apple’s iPhone 13. The new devices in Samsung’s Galaxy line are expected to go on sale on February 8, 2022. Of course, there are already those who have begun to compare them with Apple’s iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and the differences are quite interesting.

To get started, The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be radically different in size compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, the first being considerably smaller than the Apple device. In addition, the arrangement of the cameras would also be different, with a more symmetrical and linear design than Apple’s, and which honestly seems more pleasing to the eye. Its edges would come with the rounded design that we have been seeing for several generations, as opposed to the flat edges of the iPhone 5 that Apple resurrected with the iPhone 12.

Technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22

Of course, not only the possible physical appearance that the new Samsung device would bring has been leaked. The Galaxy S22 would come in three different variants, each with different configurations and colors, powerful enough to compete with the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

The technical specifications of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S2 Plus and S2 Ultra are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S22

8GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

128GB or 256GB internal storage

Colors: Rose Gold, Green, Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

8GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

128GB or 256GB internal storage

Colors: Rose Gold, Green, Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

12 / 16GB RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage

Colors: Dark Red, Black and White.

Of course, At the moment it is a rumor, but we will see what ends up being true and what does not. Samsung is expected to present its Galaxy S22 in approximately 9 weeks, so it will not be too long to know the outcome of this story. Recently it was Xiaomi herself who compared the iPhone 13 with the Xiaomi 12, and we had a good laugh.

