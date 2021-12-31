They filter video of the kidnapping of basketball player Alexis Cervantes

A real hell was the one that lived the Mexican basketball player Alexis Cervantes and the taxi driver Marcos Sandoval, who were deprived of their liberty, beaten and held after he left a match. Now the reporter Carlos Jimenez, with information for Newscast, presented a video where the athlete appears giving a speech under threat.

The pictures show Cervantes, seated with his hands tied behind a chair, Wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue pants, with his face beaten, the basketball player said the alleged reasons for those who had detained him.

“That is why I am here. For the photos, for videos, comments, comments from my parents. I make fun of the cartels here in Michoacán as if I were someone heavy”, Can be seen in the images shared by Carlos Jiménez.

On December 29 the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office reported that both people who had been kidnapped were found alive, a fact that was also replicated by prosecutor Adrián López on his Twitter account.

After locating, both Alexis and Marcos were airlifted in a state government helicopter to a regional hospital of the ISSSTE located in the municipality of Charo.

Thus they kept threatened, and thus they forced the basketball player Alexis Cervantes to record a video while they held him captive. Details at 6:30 in @newscast pic.twitter.com/nYQQ1K3wRh – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) December 30, 2021

What happened to Alexis Cervantes, the missing basketball player?

The athlete disappeared in the municipal seat of Los Reyes, where there is a significant presence of criminal cells, so he feared for his life.

The Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, admitted that Alexis Cervantes was missing since Tuesday, December 21.

And the taxi driver named Marcos Sandoval, who would transfer the basketball player from the municipality of Los Reyes to the city of Guadalajara.

However, they never reached their destination, so family and friends they initiated the complaint through social networks.

On Monday, Governor Ramírez revealed that the prosecutors of both Michoacán and Jalisco were working in coordination to locate the athlete and the taxi driver.

Meanwhile, the The Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged that only on December 26 did the investigations begin to locate the disappeared.

In addition, the institution explained that it had information that the basketball player boarded a taxi in the vicinity of the bus station in the municipality of Los Reyes, to be transferred to Guadalajara.

Y FIt was in that place where Alexis Cervantes was last seen.

However, fortunately, on Wednesday morning it was reported that both the athlete and the taxi driver were found alive.