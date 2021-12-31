They discover that to lose weight it is not enough to exercise

During the Christmas season that we are there are many who set themselves as a goal of the new year to lose weight, and they think that the best way to do it is by joining the gym. And, although this is something beneficial for health and highly recommended, exercising does not seem to be enough to lose those extra kilos, according to a study by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

As the authors have explained in the research, this method may be effective in some people, but not in others, since it seems that the calories expended through physical activity the total body losses do not always increase, which directly interferes with weight loss.

The analyzes were carried out using a nuclear technique that uses water enriched with two types of isotopes: the oxygen-18 and the deuterium. More than 7,600 people underwent this test in which they had to drink water with one of the two types of isotopes and then provided urine samples at 7 and 14 days. This allowed us to know the total energy expended in a very specific way.

The results of the work showed that the measurements of the calories burned recorded by devices such as the smart bracelets or the displays on treadmills or stationary bikes may not be the total worn and therefore may not translate into actual weight loss.

People with obesity have a harder time losing weight

Specifically, it was observed that people with a body mass index (BMI) normal (between 18.5 and 24.9) will offset the calories burned in exercise by 28%, which means that only 72% of the calories expended will actually be lost. This relationship increases according to the increase in weight and age, so that those with a higher BMI will only lose 51% of the calories expended during physical exercise. People with obesity have more trouble losing weight because of their bodies’ efficiency to retain fat already stored.

People with a normal BMI will lose 72% of the calories indicated on the machine or on the activity tracker, a figure that drops to 51% in those with a higher BMI

“There are many health benefits to being more active and exercising, but relying on exercise alone will not help you lose weight. If you increase activity, the body will compensate in other areas and reduce the calories expended when breathing, digest, fidget and, in general, by maintaining the functions of the body. Actually, this can add up to a lot, “said Alexia Alford, one of the authors of the research, which has been published in the journal Current Biology.

The technique used is not new, however, it has a high price and therefore no small-scale studies of this type have been carried out. Now the IAEA, in addition to the data it already has thanks to the UN database, wants to expand its knowledge with figures from Asia, Africa and Latin America, so in 2022 its experts plan to start a research project with information on athletes, runners, people with cancer and cerebral palsy and their calorie loss in low-income countries.