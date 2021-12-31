THESE ARE THE CANDIDATES FOR THE BALDOMERO “MELO” ALMADA AWARD

Guadalajara Jalisco; December 30, 2021 (Media League ARCO) .-The “Baldomero` Melo´ Almada “trophy, which awards the Rookie of the Year in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, already has its 6 candidates for what has been done, solely and exclusively in the regular role of the 2021-2022 Season presented by Caliente .mx.

The specialized press will be able to vote among 4 outfield players and 2 pitchers who stood out in the campaign, without reaching 100 plate appearances in the case of batters and 50 innings thrown, this in his career in the ARCO League. Mexicana del Pacífico as the required values ​​to be considered a rookie.

ÉDGAR ROBLES (CAÑEROS DE LOS MOCHIS)

The outfielder of the Cañeros de Los Mochis became the starting title this season, in a total of 67 games, batted for .290 AVG, with 70 hits, 2 home runs and 22 RBIs, stealing 4 bases in 4 opportunities, standing out also for its effectiveness on defense.

JOSÉ UREÑA (YAQUIS DE OBREGÓN)

José Ureña, was a pleasant surprise for the Obregón Tribe, the sixth year in the LaMP was his takeoff, playing 56 times, hitting .270 with 44 hits, 8 home runs and 24 RBIs.

RANDY ROMERO (DEER FROM MAZATLÁN)

Randy Romero also had his best season in terms of games played with 67, previously the maximum number had been 32, consolidating the generational award in the ARCO League.

Romero scored 30 runs and produced 28, was along with Ramón Ríos the Mazatlán Venados’ top robber with 16 in 21 attempts, batted .289 AVG with 81 hits and 1 home run.

TIRSO ORNELAS (MAYOS DE NAVOJOA)

Batting Champion of the 2021-2022 Season presented by Caliente.mx in a dramatic way with .353 AVG, Tirso Ornelas lived his second season with the Mayos de Navojoa and it was timely from start to finish.

The youngest of the Ornelas brothers, he hit a total of 77 hits, 2 homers, 35 RBIs and finished with an .869 OPS.

CARLOS MACHORRO (YAQUIS DE OBREGÓN)

In the field of pitchers, the second candidate appears on the list of the “Baldomero` Melo´ Almada “Award from the Yaquis de Obregón.

Carlos Machorro was the fourth most used pitcher by the tribe in the regular season, in 20 relays he finished with a 0.43 ERA in 21 innings of 16 strikeouts.

JOSÉ LUIS BRAVO (TOMATEROS DE CULIACÁN)

José Luis Bravo made a place in the starting rotation of the two-time champions, of the 12 games in which he participated, 11 were starting confrontations, his record was 2-2 with 2.70 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 1.16 in the WHIP.