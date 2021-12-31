In just a few days we will discover which are the new games for Microsoft’s successful video game subscription service, which will arrive accompanied by new Games With Gold. But while we wait for the reveal of the full batch of New games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2022From SomosXbox we are going to go ahead a little bit to bring you some of the games already confirmed for the service.

Although, before showing you some of the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022, we remind you that Today they leave Xbox Game Pass Yakuza Kiwami 2 and 4 other games. You already know that removing the Firts Party titles, the rest are only accessible for a limited time. Without further ado, we leave you with some of the games that will come to Game pass soon.

Here are some of the big games coming to Xbox Game Pass for launch in 2022

These are some of the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022

The Anacrusis – January 13

The Anacrusis is a four-player cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded in the far reaches of explored space. Team up with your friends and fight as many times as you want against hordes of aliens to unlock rewards, weapons and new ways to play that you can share with your team.

Pupperazzi – January 20

Put your love for puppies to the test – we have a ton of dogs that need their photos taken, damn! Photograph and catalog the best (and funniest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.

WindJammers 2 – January 20

The best flying disc game of all time is back! With amazing hand-drawn graphics, crazy new moves, gameplay mechanics, and amazing new characters and settings, Windjammers 2 is the sequel you’ve been dreaming of.