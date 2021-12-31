The year culture almost got back on track

The controversy was the protagonist of the Zinemaldia with the Donostia award to Johnny Depp and the elimination of the genre in the interpretation

LAn X-ray of the cultural sector during the first and last months of 2021 has little to do with it. After a start to the year with limited capacity, theaters, cinemas and concert halls returned to normality and the offer soared until the end of the year marked by uncertainty again. In between, the Jazzaldia, the Musical Fortnight and the Zinemaldia asserted their essay in 2019 to program a new safe edition, which in the case of the film festival came with several controversies.

With the end of the state of alarm, the cultural facilities of the territory recovered 100% of the capacity in October, putting an end, for the moment, to months and months of restrictions. Since the arrival of the coronavirus, theaters, cinemas and concert halls had had to coexist with limitations that varied from time to time and that prevented programming safely. A clear example was the prohibition of eating popcorn in cinemas, something allowed during the capacity reduction but prohibited with full attendance.

Thanks to this change, the Kursaal was able to host the concerts of Amaral, Nathy Peluso and Love of Lesbian, among others, with normality, the Victoria Eugenia and Principal theaters were filled with fans of the genre during the 32nd Donostia Terror Week and the Contest Coral de Tolosa took place after a year of absence. The Jazzaldia –which featured old acquaintances such as Cécile McLorin Salvant, Chucho Valdés and Silvia Pérez Cruz–, the Musical Fortnight –with Sokolov, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Mitsuko Uchida as headliners– and the Zinemaldia, which had to settle for 50% gauges.

For the film festival it was not an easy year as it was framed in two controversies. On the one hand, the Donostia award to Johnny Depp – Marion Cotillard was also honored – and, on the other hand, the decision to eliminate the gender distinction in the interpretive trophies. It will take time to know what effect it has, but for now, the 2021 edition was clearly feminine, with five of the seven awards named after women.

Zinemaldia also lost one of its former directors this year. Luis Gasca passed away on July 6, being remembered as one of the festival’s renovators – he was in charge of programming Star wars at a time when genre cinema was not well regarded – and as a great student of comics and popular culture.

From ‘Akelarre’ to ‘Maixabel’

In what has been the year of revival for many creators, Basque cinema once again proved its worth. The Goya awards recognized with five big heads to Akelarre and with three a Ane, while the Zinemaldia once again included a film from the Basque Country in its Official Section: Maixabel. The film that tells the story of Maixabel Lasa became one of the phenomena of the season.

The San Sebastian Alberto Iglesias also lived a glorifying end of the year with his second nomination for the Golden Globes for his work in Paralean mothersby Pedro Almódovar.

The Euskadi Literature Awards, meanwhile, recognized Pello Lizarralde, Txani Rodríguez, Anjel Lertxundi, Joxan Elosegi, Javier de Isusi, Alex Gurrutxaga and Mikel Reparaz and the music met the return of Delirium Tremens, the long-awaited Polla Records concert and the latest work by Kokoshca, which was among the best albums of the year.

Hasiera batean Durangoko Azokaren 56. edizioa normaltasunez egitekoa bazen ere, pandemiaren egoera okertu zenez, irizpidea aldatu egin behar izan zuen antolakun-tzak, azoka birtualaren eta presentzialaren arteko formatu hibridoa aukeratuz. Horrela, aldez aurretiko erreserba egin behar zuten 1,200 pertsonako txandakako sarbide-taldeak ezarri ziren, eta ostalaritza-zerbitzua erabat kendu. Nolanahi ere, nobedadeak ez ziren missing izan, 990 guztira, liburu, disko eta aldizkarien artean, Euskadiko kulturaren uzta emankorraren seinale. Azkenean, 25,000 lagun bertaratu ziren aurtengo ediziora.