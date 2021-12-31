The woman who would buy Chivas, Vergara will not be able to say no to this option

The woman who could take control of Chivas

December 30, 2021 · 9:00 p.m.

Amaury vergara put the price of 800 million dollars on the sale of Chivas and now the world of football would be shaken, since there is a businesswoman who would risk it for investing this amount of money and buying at Guadalajara.

In addition to the economic issue, there is another legal issue that would generate that the lady can take control of the most popular Club in Mexico. The journalist Gabriel Tamayo uncovered the issue of Angelica Fuentes and a legal lawsuit, which would lead to the sale of Chivas by the Vergara.

More from Chivas: Irarragorri’s low blow to Chivas, now that he noticed that Vergara does not invest

The current family, owner of Guadalajara, would consider selling the club, in order to protect their company, in the event of a possible closure of this, due to the health problem that again generates economic problems.

Why could Angélica Fuentes stay with Chivas?

Part of the fortune of Jorge Vergara It is up to the daughters of the lady, who had a relationship with the former owner of Guadalajara. In that sense, the lady could take over and control the team, as she once did.

More from Chivas: Not even his father reached that much, the lowliness of Vergara for which Vega would leave Chivas