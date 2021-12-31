The woman who lost more than 200 pounds to achieve her dream of being a firefighter

Four years ago, Penny Leaver had to face a very serious problem. Her eating habits and other behaviors had led her to gain so much weight that her health was in serious jeopardy.

Penny Leaver is on her way to fulfilling her dream of becoming a professional firefighter. (Instagram / @ tessiediva)

According to the People magazine account, at age 40 Leaver reached 316 pounds, just over 143 kilos. The diets she tried didn’t work for her and she felt “horrible”: “I hated myself, I hated how I looked, I hated how I felt,” said Leaver, a native of Farmesville, near Dallas, Texas.

Binge eating was often a way to escape frustration, but it only compounded his problem.

But depression and malaise were only part of it, and her excessive weight was making her health worse. Leaver suffers from diabetes and also developed high blood pressure, polycystic ovary syndrome, and supraventicular tachycardia (a heart condition). That tachycardia, the doctors told him, was especially dangerous because it could trigger a heart attack.

Doctors told her that she should lose weight, but she didn’t really know what to do. But the warning was clear: “You’re not going to make it to your next birthday if you don’t put your weight and your life under control,” was the stinging warning she received from her cardiologist, she told People.

A friend told her about a weight loss program called Optavia and with a radical change in diet and dedication she managed to lose 7 pounds (3.17 kg) the first week and 24 pounds (10.88 kg) the first month.

It was a huge first achievement, which was accompanied by the normalization of his blood pressure and the conviction that he could reduce his weight even more. “I think the key point for me was realizing that this was not a diet, this was a lifestyle change,” Leaver said.

The Optavia program also provided him with a coach and a group of people with the same objective and, little by little, after 15 months, he managed to lose 160 pounds (72.57 kg). She weighed half as much as when she began her effort.

His success, however, was temporarily stopped. According to People, Leaver lost his job in September 2020 due to the pandemic and returned to his bad eating habits. But just in time, his coach’s support and determination took the necessary turn. He had lost his job but she was convinced that she could achieve what she wanted if she put her mind to it.

It was then that she decided to become a firefighter, a profession that had captivated her since childhood. To achieve this, he put his weight back under control and began to develop physically to pass the tests required to enter the fire department. She strengthened her muscles and, according to People, has already passed the agility exams and completed her first stint at the fire academy last September.

In the meantime, she has volunteered with her local Fire Department and, People says, is about to begin a new term at the fire academy and train in emergency medical techniques. Her goal is to achieve certification, and fulfill her dream of being a firefighter, in September 2022, the television program Good Morning America reported.

“I am very proud of how far I have come … I would never have made it without being able to lose weight,” she told People.

Leaver, now 43, managed with her tremendous weight loss to eliminate half of herself while gaining much more both physically and emotionally and intellectually to literally start a new life.

