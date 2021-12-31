The Uncharted movie unveils a new trailer in Spanish with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Sony Pictures has published a new trailer of Uncharted, the highly anticipated film based on the popular Naughty Dog video game saga. In this new promotional video in spanish We can see some sequences of the project starring Tom Holland that had not yet been seen in the previous trailer, published in October of this year. In this way, the premiere of the feature film directed by Ruben fleischer, to arrive in Spanish cinemas on February 11th.

Holland, who has just released the hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, participate here as a young nathan drake on his first mission, so we find a reinterpretation of the origins of the treasure hunter. To be accompanied by Mark Wahlberg, who gives life to Victor sullivan, better known as Sully in video games, also with a remarkably rejuvenated appearance. You can see the new trailer below:

Nate and Sully’s First Mission

“Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces us to a clever and charismatic young man, Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In a pica action adventure that spans the world, both embark on a dangerous quest for ‘the greatest treasure ever found’ while tracking down the keys that could lead them to the nathan’s brother, long lost “, we can read in the official description of the film offered by Sony Pictures.

Obviously we will not only see Holland and Wahlberg on screen, but the adaptation of Uncharted to the cinema will have a cast of height with big names like Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati GabrielleNot to mention unexpected cameos like that of El Rubius thanks to the fact that the filming of certain scenes took place in Spain.