The succulent Central American treasure beneficial to treating diabetes

This food is native to Mexico, it is found underground, and the only part that is edible is its root. 12/31/2021, Sputnik World

It is about jicama, a legume that has its origin in pre-Hispanic times in Mexico and whose production expanded to Central America and even, thanks to the Spanish, Asia. Jicama is a legume, characterized by its low caloric content and its root is the only edible part, since the rest of its parts are toxic, according to information from the Government of Mexico. What are the benefits of consuming jicama? This legume has a wide supply of vitamin C and minerals, mainly iron, calcium and magnesium. In addition, it has a high content of carbohydrates; 100 grams contains 87% water, 1.3 grams of protein, 9.9 grams of carbohydrates and 3.9 calories. The sweet taste of jicama comes from oligo-fructose, which is not metabolized by the human body and is ideal for consumption by diabetics. Likewise, it promotes the growth of “good” bacteria that maintain a healthy colon and contains healthy amounts of potassium, thus promoting heart health, since vegetables and fruits high in potassium are related to the decreased risk of heart disease.

