The shocking trend that is sweeping the famous: Selena Gómez, Blanca Suárez and Kim Kardashian have already done it!







Now that we are in the season of Christmas parties, many of us take out our best clothes to celebrate in company looking our best. It’s the time of year when all extravagance is allowed, despite the fact that you can become the eye of all the eyes of your family. But what difference does it make. The important thing is to be comfortable with yourself and to be in the fashion with which you feel identified and at ease.

Sequins, a lot of shine, dresses and risky silhouettes are the protagonists of many Christmas dinners, friendly encounters and, ultimately, celebrations. We know that it is time to take risks and pay attention to fashion and trend magazines. Therefore, we bring you one of the latest trends that many celebrities are signing up for and it is not for less because … You will devastate!

Selena Gomez is one of those who already wears nail piercings

Stars like Rosalía and Bad Gyal rescued the fashion for long and impossible nails. After the phenomenon of the singer of ‘With height’, the aesthetic centers filled their agendas so that everyone who wanted to put their craziest nails. Even male artists like Bad Bunny or Harry Styles joined the trend of decorating their nails. Gone are those times when nails were only a woman’s thing.

Now a new trend has hit the world of fashion so that no one can take their eyes off your nails. You will receive compliments and all kinds of comments when everyone sees that you too have joined the trend of wearing nail piercings. Some artists like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga or Kim kardashian They have already fallen for it and that is why we are going to show you some of the best results.

Tom Bachik is a beautician who is dedicated to the world of manicure and works together with important celebrities like Jennifer Lopez or Selena Gomez, and through her Instagram account, @tombachik, she shows the results of many of her spectacular works. One of the last and most talked about was the one he did to Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend. On maroon nails with touches of gold, He gave the singer several piercings that were the icing on a job that has won over many of his followers.

Nail piercings, ideal for this Christmas

We are sure that after seeing the result of Selena’s nails, you will want to continue seeing how they look on someone else. celebrities so here we show you some. Kim Kardashian took another step into this technique and decided to hang some chains that joined several of his nails. The result is spectacular!

Singer Lady Gaga also got the same type of nail piercings as Selena Gomez and among our national celebrities, Blanca Suárez also fell into the networks of this trend. We leave you with these two examples:

Finally, we recommend that you follow @beanailspa on his TikTok account, where he uploads videos like this one in which he shows how to do nail piercings:

Source: 20minutes